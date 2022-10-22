October 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Planning Commission Green Lights Mar Vista, Westwood Infill Developments

Rendering: Breakform Design.

Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved two development proposals in Mar Vista and Westwood. These two infill proposals are dubbed “The Hive” at 535-539 Glenrock Avenue, close to the UCLA campus and another at 12735-12737 Mitchell Avenue in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

The Hive will be a six-story building that contains 18 units with an underground parking area that will hold ten vehicles. Three of the structure’s units will be reserved for very low-income level affordable housing as per the agreements the developer M&A Partners made with the city for density bonus incentives that will allow a larger building than normal zoning would allow. LOHA is the designer of the complex, which has step-backs that will twist as the building rises, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, and make space for terrace decks. The building would be crowned by the popular amenity of the moment: a rooftop deck. The units will be a mixture of four and five-bedroom units. 

The second, unnamed building in Mar Vista is a project from 12737 Mitchell Investment, LLC that is a similar six-story building. 12737 Mitchell Investment, LLC has been linked to MDM Builders. This developer also petitioned the city for density bonus incentives for which they will exchange three units that will be reserved for very low and low-income tenants as part of the agreement that will allow for a six-story building despite the area’s zoning restrictions. Breakform Design is the designer of record, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles, who stated that the renderings show that this project will be a podium-style building of contemporary design with exteriors of fiberglass panels and painted stucco.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: GA Engineering.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Replace Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat With 34 Apartments

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in PPP Loans

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron...

Photo: Citizen App
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Pursue Reckless Driver in Chase That Started in San Diego and Ended at LAX

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...

Paul Anthony Davis. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Westside High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by Southern California Grocery Store Workers’ Unions

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Free Samples Are Back at Trader Joe’s

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...

Photo: Facebook (@DinahsFamilyRestaurant).
Dining, News

Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana  Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

Los Angeles City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
News, Real Estate

Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Rendering: Gensler
News, Real Estate

145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Project would replace an existing parking lot  By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR