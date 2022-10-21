October 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. 
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in News, Veterans, Video
Related Posts
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in PPP Loans

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron...

Photo: Citizen App
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Pursue Reckless Driver in Chase That Started in San Diego and Ended at LAX

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...

Paul Anthony Davis. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Westside High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by Southern California Grocery Store Workers’ Unions

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on the Westside

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Free Samples Are Back at Trader Joe’s

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...

Photo: Facebook (@DinahsFamilyRestaurant).
Dining, News

Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana  Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

Los Angeles City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
News, Real Estate

Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Rendering: Gensler
News, Real Estate

145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Project would replace an existing parking lot  By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...
News, Video

Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR