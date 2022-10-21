Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus.
Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in PPP Loans
William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron...
Police Pursue Reckless Driver in Chase That Started in San Diego and Ended at LAX
Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...
Westside High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor
Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...
Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by Southern California Grocery Store Workers’ Unions
October 20, 2022 Staff Report
Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770 and 3000, union...
Endless Summer Haven on the Westside
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Free Samples Are Back at Trader Joe’s
October 19, 2022 Staff Report
Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction
October 19, 2022 Staff Report
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Los Angeles City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign
October 18, 2022 Staff Report
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista
October 18, 2022 Staff Report
LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month
October 14, 2022 Staff Report
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City
October 14, 2022 Staff Report
Project would replace an existing parking lot By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...
Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
