Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend

Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15

Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a Spooky Saturday in the Washington West Business District on October 15th from 2 PM – 5 PM. The fun will occur at select businesses on Washington Boulevard between Centinela Avenue and Wade Street. We’ll have music, family fun and more! Crafts, face painting and other specials throughout the afternoon! Come early or stay late and dine at one of our amazing restaurants!

Live Music ~ 2 PM – 4 PM

Enjoy the sounds of the Bee Walkers from 2 PM to 4 PM in the Hatchet Hall Parking Lot located at 12517 Washington Boulevard. Blending the sounds of funk, soul, R&B, and jazz, Bee Walkers creates music that will keep your feet dancing and voices singing well after the song ends.

Once the music stops, the fun continues! Walk up to By Your Side Dance Studio for a free salsa lesson at 4 PM with a professional dance instructor!

District Happenings and Specials

Games, Giveaways and Photo Opportunity ~ Hatchet Hall Parking Lot (2 PM – 4 PM only)

Enjoy Halloween themed games and photo opportunity while listening to the spirited music of the Bee Walkers. Instagram your afternoon with a spooky photo, grab your free trick or treat bag (while supplies last) and follow the candy crawl to select businesses in the district.

Don’t miss the Costume contest at 3:45 PM! (Kiddos only)

Face Painting, Mask Making and Art! ~ Art Printer (2 PM – 5 PM)

Crossover to Art Printer for free mask making and crafts! Face painting available for a small fee! Artisan vendors and live music will make it a perfect stop to celebrate the Halloween season.

Trick or Treating and District Specials ~ (2 PM – 5 PM)

Follow the candy corn colored balloons to fill your bag with treats! Don’t miss area specials along the way!

Hatchet Hall – Discover a wood fire cookery with an emphasis on ingredients and old American techniques.

Sunny Blue – Enjoy a handcrafted omusubi, special treats and Halloween drink concoctions at Sunny Blue. While the kids create festive chalk art, check at the Kenzo Illustrations Halloween Stationary, and Home Lifestyle pop-ups, perfect for treating yourself or others.

Humble Potato – Down-to-earth neighborhood eatery, serving comfort food with a Japanese flavor twist.

Tangaroa Fish Market – Enjoy fresh seafood and raw bar offering inspired by New Zealand Maori culture.

Ginger’s Divine Ice Cream and Pops – Delightfully delicious! Handmade ice cream and divine pops, cookies, fudge and caramel all made on the premises.

Salsa at By Your Side Dance Studio ~ 4 PM

Move your hips over to By Your Side Dance Studio at 4 PM for a free salsa lesson. Learn this spicy dance – solo or with a partner! No experience required!

Submitted by the City of Culver City