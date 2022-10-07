Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree

Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree of West Los Angeles businesses.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Thursday, August 22, 2022 around 7:25 p.m., the suspect was observed on CCTV walking up to a coffee shop located in the 2400 block of Federal Avenue while holding a large rock in his right hand.

“For unknown reasons, the suspect stopped in front of the location’s walk-up window and threw a large rock through the window, reached in and attempted to remove the monitor on the counter. Unable to do so, the suspect then picked up the rock from the counter and threw it through the shattered window again causing additional damage to the window and monitor,” the LAPD said in a press release.

According to police, the suspect then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

During the investigation, LAPD detectives became aware of a commercial burglary/vandalism spree related to the suspect that began on August 22, 2022 around 7:25 p.m. The suspect started his burglary spree at the above location which continued up until a vandalism on August 30, 2022.

According to the LAPD, the suspect committed a total of 12 rimes around the area of Pico Boulevard corridor, between the 8700-11000 block of Pico Boulevard. These include six vandalism incidents and six burglaries.

On September 2 around 2:30 p.m., the suspect was identified as 56-year-old Douglas Irvin Kaufman, a homeless person from the Los Angeles area. He was arrested for burglary. He bail has been set at $285,000.00.

He was also booked on a supplemental probation warrant.

Detectives believe Kaufman is responsible for additional burglaries/vandalisms that have gone unreported. In an attempt to identify additional unidentified victims, detectives are releasing the suspect’s photo and request that members of the community/businesses come forward with additional video connected to Kaufman.