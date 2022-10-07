October 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.

By Nick Antonicello

Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former CD-11 candidate Mike Newhouse, A former city zoning official and past president of the Venice Neighborhood Council.

Rodriguez is the second sitting member of the LA City Council to endorse Park, joining outgoing member Gil Cedillo. Rodriguez has served on the governing body since 2017.

Prior to her election to the Los Angeles City Council, Rodriguez served as Vice President the Los Angeles Board of Public Works, overseeing essential city services. She was appointed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to the Board in 2013. As Vice President, she partnered with the private sector to start a rain barrel program and spearheaded an upgrade to the city’s contracting website so that it was easier to use, especially for small, minority and women owned businesses that have a harder time navigating the city’s contracting process. She also started a small-business academy to help less-advantaged businesses gain a leg up.

Rodriguez previously served as a Community Affairs Manager for former Mayor Richard Riordan and as an aide to former Los Angeles City Councilmembers Mike Hernandez and Richard Alarcon.

She also served as a Chief Deputy to Los Angeles Unified School Board member Caprice Young and as an executive with the California Realtors Association (CAR).

Rodriguez first ran for City Council in 2007, to replace former Councilmember Alex Padilla, who had recently been elected to the California State Senate. Padilla is the former California Secretary of State and now a US Senator.

Though he had been elected to the State Assembly less than four months prior, former Councilmember Richard Alarcon successfully reclaimed his old City Council seat, defeating Rodriguez and avoiding a runoff. In 2010, Alarcon was indicted on perjury and voter fraud charges for not living in his district and lying in campaign disclosure documents about his official residence. He was eventually convicted of three counts of voter fraud and one count of perjury.

On May 16, 2017, Rodriguez was elected to represent the 7th District in the Los Angeles City Council, in a special election to fill the vacancy created when Councilmember Felipe Fuentes resigned to become a registered lobbyist.

During the campaign Rodriguez received the endorsements of Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Times, and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party. She defeated Karo Torrossian, an aide to LA City Councilmember Paul Krekorian by over 1,300 votes.

After being sworn in July of 2017, Rodriguez joined Councilmember Nury Martinez as the only women on the Los Angeles City Council. Rodriguez lives in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles with her husband Raul, a car salesman and their two children. She received her undergraduate degree from Occidental College.

Mike Newhouse, the popular community advocate and lawyer who lives down the street from his former adversary in Traci Park, has lived on the Westside for decades and is a homeowner with his wife Ruthie and their two sons for 22 years. Newhouse has served the Westside as a baseball and football coach and as a volunteer on various city boards and commissions.

He becomes the first defeated primary candidate to officially endorse Park, while current VNC President James Murez has indicated he will do the same.

Newhouse commented during his unsuccessful primary campaign where he finished fifth in a field of eight candidates noting “I cannot continue to watch while our infrastructure decays, crime rises, our services shrink, our businesses close, and our neighbors struggle to find work.”

Newhouse was the only candidate in the June Primary that offered a stated plan of action with a specific timeline, to end the homeless encampments within thirty days of assuming office. The plan was harshly attacked ironically by several supporters of the Park Campaign as unworkable on Social Media.  

Newhouse called for a “uniform and coordinated 30-Day Notice” to clear the encampments simultaneously across the district. Second, provide transitional shelter with addiction and mental health services for all that want them. Provide daily, individualized and ongoing outreach by health professionals during the notice period, and create a structure and ongoing path to permanent housing, and increase the construction.

Newhouse also supported existing No-Camping Laws following the 30-Day Notice Period.

Newhouse, a moderate within the current political spectrum between Park on the right and Darling on the left supported additional funding for law enforcement and sanitation services as well as cleaning up public spaces like parks and other recreation facilities.

A graduate of USC, Newhouse manages his own law offices in private practice. For the past five years Newhouse served as President of the City of Los Angeles West LA Area Planning Commission.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian currently covering the race to succeed Mike Bonin for LA City Council in CD-11. Antonicello has filed more stories on the race than any other local media outlet. Have a take or tip on the race? Contact him via online at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...
Crime, News

Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Suspect remains at large in connection to October 5 incident A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Left: Dan O’Brien. Right: Denice Renteria. Photos: Official
News

Culver City Chamber Supports O’brien and Renteria in November City Council Race

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response...

The 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westchester Playa Community Coalition Uses Crowdfunding Site to Pay for Legal Challenge

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property  A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic...
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Seek Driver Wanted for Fatal 10 Freeway on-Ramp Hit-and-Run

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Driver of black, 4-door sedan sought in connection to Sunday night collision Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR