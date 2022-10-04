Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City of Culver City in celebrating Disability Awareness Month!

Every October, the City of Culver City strives to promote awareness and understanding of the needs and abilities of our neighbors, friends, and co-workers with disabilities.

Here are some of the events scheduled this month:

The PRCS Department is fortunate to partner with local organizations to help make this inclusive and educational month a collaborative initiative by the community. Partners include:

Learn more about the City’s Disability Services