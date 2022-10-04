Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City of Culver City in celebrating Disability Awareness Month!
Every October, the City of Culver City strives to promote awareness and understanding of the needs and abilities of our neighbors, friends, and co-workers with disabilities.
Here are some of the events scheduled this month:
- Sunday, October 9, 2022 12:30 to 2:30 PM – Abilities & Resource Drive-Up Fair. Featuring live entertainment from Jazz Hands for Autism, participants in the drive-up will receive a “carnival goodie bag” including small prizes, candy and more! The event is free of charge for youth, teens and adults of all ages but does require an RSVP. RSVP by calling (310) 253-6707 by October 6 at 5 PM. Please include your name, the number of individuals attending in your vehicle and a phone number when you RSVP.
- Monday, October 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM – Culver City City Council Meeting. At this meeting the City Council will issue a proclamation declaring October Disability Awareness Month and will also issue two special commendations. These commendations will honor The Friendship Factor and Justin Sandy for their respective outstanding services to people with disabilities in the community. Learn how to view and participate in this Council Meeting!
- Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM – Disability Advisory Committee meeting – this City Council appointed Committee advises the Council on matters affecting persons with disabilities in the community.
- Friday, October 21, 2022 – Assembly at Culver City High School for students and teachers at Noon featuring the Los Angeles Hotwheelswheelchair basketball team.
- Stop by the Julian Dixon Library at 4975 Overland Ave, Culver City, 90230to check out the display case in honor of Disability Awareness Month.
The PRCS Department is fortunate to partner with local organizations to help make this inclusive and educational month a collaborative initiative by the community. Partners include:
- Culver City Disability Advisory Committee (DAC)
- Culver City Exchange Club
- Local Girl Scout troops
- Culver City High School Associated Student Body (ASB)
- Culver City Senior Citizens Association Inc., (CCSCA)