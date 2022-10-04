October 5, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Photo: City of Culver City

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City of Culver City in celebrating Disability Awareness Month! 

Every October, the City of Culver City strives to promote awareness and understanding of the needs and abilities of our neighbors, friends, and co-workers with disabilities.  

Here are some of the events scheduled this month: 

  • Sunday, October 9, 2022 12:30 to 2:30 PM – Abilities & Resource Drive-Up Fair.  Featuring live entertainment from Jazz Hands for Autism, participants in the drive-up will receive a “carnival goodie bag” including small prizes, candy and more! The event is free of charge for youth, teens and adults of all ages but does require an RSVP.  RSVP by calling (310) 253-6707 by October 6 at 5 PM. Please include your name, the number of individuals attending in your vehicle and a phone number when you RSVP.
  • Monday, October 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM – Culver City City Council Meeting. At this meeting the City Council will issue a proclamation declaring October Disability Awareness Month and will also issue two special commendations.  These commendations will honor The Friendship Factor and Justin Sandy for their respective outstanding services to people with disabilities in the community. Learn how to view and participate in this Council Meeting!
  • Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM – Disability Advisory Committee  meeting – this City Council appointed Committee advises the Council on matters affecting persons with disabilities in the community. 
  • Friday, October 21, 2022 – Assembly at Culver City High School for students and teachers at Noon featuring the Los Angeles Hotwheelswheelchair basketball team.
  • Stop by the Julian Dixon Library at 4975 Overland Ave, Culver City, 90230to check out the display case in honor of Disability Awareness Month.

The PRCS Department is fortunate to partner with local organizations to help make this inclusive and educational month a collaborative initiative by the community. Partners include: 

Learn more about the City’s Disability Services

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Left: Dan O’Brien. Right: Denice Renteria. Photos: Official
News

Culver City Chamber Supports O’brien and Renteria in November City Council Race

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response...

The 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westchester Playa Community Coalition Uses Crowdfunding Site to Pay for Legal Challenge

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property  A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic...
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Seek Driver Wanted for Fatal 10 Freeway on-Ramp Hit-and-Run

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Driver of black, 4-door sedan sought in connection to Sunday night collision Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are...
News, Transportation

Masking Now Optional for LA Metro Trains and Buses

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

LA City Councilmembers Call for Audit of 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR