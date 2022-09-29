September 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation

By Sam Catanzaro

Next week two iconic brands, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, are teaming up for the fifth annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” benefiting the Culver City Arts Foundation. 

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tito’s Tacos, located at 11222 Washington Place in Culver City. Founded in 1959 by Benjamin Davidson and now run by his granddaughter Lynne Davidson, Tito’s Tacos’ hard-shell tacos remain an iconic part of the Los Angeles culinary scene. 

As part of the event, attendees will be able to enjoy tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka specialty cocktails, along with seven hours of nonstop Mexican entertainment by traditional mariachi artists. Among those performing include Grammy Award-nominated Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, all-female favorites Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles and a special appearance by standup comic Jesus Trejo. The entire day of jam-packed activities will be orchestrated by Master of Ceremonies comedian Eric Schwartz aka “Smooth-E.”

The event, now in its fifth year running, will for the first time fall on a very important date: National Taco Day. 

Admission for the vent costs $30, which includes three Tito’s Tacos food items and three Tito’s Handmade Vodka specialty cocktails. $15 tickets are also available, which include three Tito’s Tacos food items and soft drinks. 

100 percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Culver City Arts Foundation. The event has raised over $50,000 over the past years, and event organizers say this year’s donation is expected to increase significantly. The Culver City Arts Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to support local artists and arts organizations. Its mission is to preserve the past, enrich the present, and create the future of arts and culture in Culver City. Culver Arts is comprised of community leaders who volunteer their time, experience and resources for the growth of arts in Culver City.

For more information about the event, visit www.titosfiestamexicana.com/

