Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille Cosato, Matthew Cowan, Allie Kim, Ariana Moss, Milena Reed, Ilana Reyes and Michelle Zhou have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program, will be presented by Dr. Cooper to these scholastically talented seniors.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

”Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. ”These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

