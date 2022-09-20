Culver City’s El Rincon One of Just Three Schools in the Nation to Win Diversity & Inclusion Award

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

At last Wednesday’s El Rincon Elementary School PTA Meeting, Eleanor Lipat-Chesler unveiled the school’s beautiful new sign and presented Dr. Amy Hodge with the Jan Harp Domene Diversity and Inclusion Award trophy that she brought back from the 2022 National PTA Convention & Expo in June. El Rincon is ONE of THREE schools in the nation to win this award, and the only school in California!

Congratulations and thank you to 2021-22 Diversity & Equity Committee co-chairs Eleanor and VK Shah, the rest of the rockstar D&E Committee, and everyone else in our community who helps us celebrate and promote diversity and fight for equity and inclusion.

You can watch their wonderful submission video above or click HERE.