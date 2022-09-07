September 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion

Photo: Instagram (@robertaspizza).

Roberta’s Pizza opens in Sportsman’s Lodge

By Dolores Quintana

Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple of the Platform shopping and food center since 2018. The restaurant chain has recently opened a new location in the San Fernando Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles. As of August 31, Roberta’s second location in Los Angeles has been open in Studio City at the remodeled Shops at Sportsman’s Lodge which is now a shopping center development as announced on the Roberta’s Instagram page.

Roberta’s Pizza specializes in woodfired pizzas and at its Culver City location, the restaurant is open from 12:00 noon to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Roberta’s Culver City has a brunch menu on the weekends that has a choice of eight pizzas, with favorites like the Rosso, Guanciale and egg, Speckenwolf and Rosemary’s Baby, Salumi and appetizers, the most intriguing of which is the Wagyu beef hash. 

The restaurant has a nice drink menu with such creations as Love In The Time Of Covid, a drink made of Gin, fresh squeezed beet juice, lemon, honey, thyme or the Whatever’s Clever, a drink made from Mezcal, blood orange, hibiscus, genmaicha tea.

The dinner menu is a little less deep with pizzas and adds selections from the grill like the Duroc pork chop and dry aged Flannery rib steak, Salumi, pasta selections, like linguine with Santa Barbara Spot Prawns and radiatori with kale sauce and market vegetables and salads like Coraline endive with pine nut, mandarinquat, green garlic, fennel and cilantro and sugar snap peas with calabrian chili, garlic, mint and coriander.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
