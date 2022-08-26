August 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11

Erin Darling (center), the progressive Democrat in the race to succeed retiring Councilmember Mike Bonin is surrounded by his core of enthusiastic volunteers known as “Gen Z for Darling.” The life-long Venetian, civil rights attorney and tenant advocate will be having a fundraiser in the “Heart of Venice” on August 27th. Photo: Courtesy.

Sews up SEIU-USWW & NUHW endorsements, announces Venice fundraiser on 8/27!

By Nick Antonicello

With an enthusiasm level not seen in some time at the city council level, candidate Erin Darling continues to “pound the pavement” and search for votes and support during these dog days of summer here in Venice!

Married and a father of a pre-school age son, Darling was class-mates with California Senators Ben Allen and Henry Stern at the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

All were on the ballot this June with Senator Allen running unopposed for a final term of office.

The first-place finisher in the June 7th Primary, candidate Darling is apparently not letting his foot off the gas as he picked up the support of two major unions with the 40,000 member SEIU-USWW and the United Healthcare Workers (NUHW) this week that represents another 15,000 members. Sensing a critical moment in the contest, Darling is emphasizing his record and resume as the candidate of the deprived and middle class families seeking a true voice downtown on the LA City Council for the first time since the days of the late former Councilmember, Bill Rosendahl.

With nearly 60,000 new “boots on the ground” support for the Darling coalition consisting of regular organization Democrats, and a strong following of private and public sector collective bargaining units who seek equity and fairness in the workplace for the most vulnerable of service employees here in southern California and the City of Los Angeles.

The Mission of SEIU United Service Workers West is to lead the way to a more just and humane society; building power for all service workers by developing member leadership and activism, winning strong contracts, organizing unorganized service workers, building political and community power, and engaging in direct action that demonstrates our strength and determination to win.

President David Huerta was enthusiastic in his endorsement of the life-long Venetian and new “darling” of the LA Democratic Party.

“SEIU California is strong because it is made up of strong SEIU Locals like USWW. Together, we have won significant victories for working people including real wage theft protections and our “Ya Basta” legislation which helps protect janitors from rape and sexual violence. As President of SEIU California, I will dedicate myself to securing justice and inclusion for immigrant workers and their families, creating paths to power and union membership for millions more workers, and to partnering with other labor and progressive leaders to build a state that ends poverty, combats structural racism, expands our democracy and creates an opportunity for all,” offered the union head.

“SEIU members are a powerful force for progress in California. We fight for the public good and for justice for all. We stand up for the worth and dignity of essential workers who have kept us fed, cared for, and safe during this pandemic. California’s hardworking, frontline workers matter, and representing them as the President of SEIU California is an honor”.

With 52 days until mail-in ballot voting in the November 8th runoff election commences, Darling has stressed his differences with Park, clearly acknowledged as the most conservative of candidates to climb out of the June 7th Primary. Formerly a registered Republican, the brunt of Park’s support has come from “law and order” collective bargaining groups and right-of-center lobbying entities like the powerful apartment owner’s lobby that dumped a sizable amount of independent expenditure cash into Park’s second-place finish on Primary Day.

Park’s unconditional support by apartment owners is probably the starkest contrast in the race to replace Mike Bonin, as Darling is recognized as a reliable supporter of renter’s rights here in CD-11.

Despite getting into the race last and being outspent 10-1 in the Primary, Darling shocked the local political world with a fairly comfortable first-place finish despite Park having a seven-month head start!

Many expected Park to win the race outright on June 7th, but Darling caught and passed her in the waning days of the June 7th election as he picked up the critical endorsement of the Los Angeles Times, the city’s newspaper of record.

Darling’s new middle name according to his rabid fan base is “Door-to-Door” as he believes the key to winning is a vibrant and aggressive door-to-door sprint to the finish line come November 8th.

“Every vote matters. There is room for all on this mission of economic equity and fairness. All are welcome,” offered Darling in a recent phone interview.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the race for LA City Council here in CD-11 between two residents of Dogtown and how this race will impact the neighborhood of Venice. To offer Nick his take on the race, e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com.

in Opinion
Related Posts
Steamed mussels from SALT. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Opinion

Review: Marina del Rey Hotel’s Restaurant Gets Revamp

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

An almost-perfect meal at SALT By Sam Catanzaro SALT, the Marina del Rey Hotel’s dockside restaurant, recently got a complete...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Rob Galperin. Photos: Courtesy.
Opinion

LA City Controller Ron Galperin Endorses Traci Park for Council in CD-11!

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Galperin joins Villaraigosa, Ma in Support of Venice employment attorney By Nick Antonicello Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin, the...
Opinion

West LA Dems Deliver Overwhelming Endorsement of Erin Darling, Receives 80.6% of Club Ballots

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Darling picks up additional labor support, Park secures the endorsement of California Treasurer Fiona Ma! By Nick Antonicello On a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...

Bob Hertzberg. Photo: Courtesy of Bob Hertzberg
Opinion

Column: Iconic Legislative Leader Seeks to Represent West LA on County Board of Supervisors

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Senator Bob Hertzberg plans to use his political capital to address homelessness, housing, public safety, jobs, and other quality-of-life concerns...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: “Momentum Is on Our Side”

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

CD-11 Candidate Erin Darling rolls out series of new endorsements as race heats up with just under 100 days before...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Endorses Erin Darling for Council in CD-11

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Retiring Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the first openly gay member of the California legislature and...
Opinion

Column: “Temperament & Patience” Define Judicial Candidate Lyons Yearning for Public Service!

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Can Caruso Can?

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Billionaire developer’s forty-million dollar plus campaign falls short and flat, as he limps into runoff with Washington, DC insider Karen...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Darling – The LA Democratic Party’s Choice for Council in CD-11!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Crucial party endorsement consolidates progressives and left-of-center Democrats behind the first-place finisher in the June 7th primary that formerly endorsed...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
Opinion, Real Estate

Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...
Opinion

Column: Groundwater Law Has Not Stopped Subsidence

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

By Tom Elias Drive almost any road in the vast San Joaquin Valley and you’ll see irrigation pipes standing up...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
Opinion

Inside CD-11 2022: ‘Moderate Middle’ Could Be the Deciding Factor in Darling/Park Contest for LA City Council!

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

The Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Mike Newhouse vote total combines for 10,500 votes or nearly 16% of the vote up for grabs...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11
Erin Darling (center), the progressive Democrat in the race to succeed retiring Councilmember Mike Bonin is surrounded by his core of enthusiastic volunteers known as “Gen Z for Darling.” The life-long Venetian, civil rights attorney and tenant advocate will be having a fundraiser in the “Heart of Venice” on August 27th. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11

by Nick Antonicello
August 26, 2022
0

Sews up SEIU-USWW & NUHW endorsements, announces Venice fundraiser on 8/27! By Nick Antonicello With an enthusiasm level not seen...

Read more

POPULAR

Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11
Erin Darling (center), the progressive Democrat in the race to succeed retiring Councilmember Mike Bonin is surrounded by his core of enthusiastic volunteers known as “Gen Z for Darling.” The life-long Venetian, civil rights attorney and tenant advocate will be having a fundraiser in the “Heart of Venice” on August 27th. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11

by Nick Antonicello
August 26, 2022
0

Sews up SEIU-USWW & NUHW endorsements, announces Venice fundraiser on 8/27! By Nick Antonicello With an enthusiasm level not seen...

Read more