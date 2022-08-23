Wende Museum Holding ‘Flag For Our Times’ Competition

Deadline for submissions is August 28, 2022 by 11:59 p.m

The Wende Museum is calling for artistic flag design submissions as a part of the “Flag For Our Times” competition. Selected winners will have their flag design printed and displayed at the Wende Museum as a part of a temporary installation, with additional honorees to be spotlighted on the museum’s website and social media accounts.

The Wende’s current exhibition The Medium is the Message: Flags and Banners combines Cold War-era political, ornamental flags from communist countries with contemporary artworks offering critical reflections on the here and now. Historically, flags have had a wide variety of purposes: to symbolize communities, to define borders, and to protest.

With this context in mind, the Wende challenges entrants to create an original design for a flag with a message of dreams for a brighter future or one’s vision of a dreamworld or “utopia.” The flag designs may speak to current events, personal experiences, or the future – or anything in between.

Competition Guidelines: