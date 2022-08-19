August 19, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Meth Pipe on Seat of Stolen Motorcycle Leads to Arrest in Culver City

Photo: Culver City Police Department.

CCPD training officer and his trainee make arrest Tuesday

A person was arrested in Culver City this week after police officers observed them standing next to stolen motorcycle with a meth pipe on the seat. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday a CCPD training officer and his trainee contacted a person in the area of Venice Boulevard and Tuller Avenue standing next to a brand new motorcycle. 

“The officers observed a meth pipe on the seat of the motorcycle.The officers also observed additional wires from the ignition typically used to hot wire a motor,” the CCPD said in a press release. 

The CCPD officers investigated the incident and found out that the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Santa Monica. 

The subject was arrested and transported to CCPD for booking.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Flood waters surging over the Oroville Dam spillway in California and damaging the surrounding channel on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo: William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources.
News

Scientists From UCLA Find Catastrophic Megastorm Now Twice as Likely to Happen in California

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Disaster that would likely cost $1 trillion, study finds By Dolores Quintana Climate scientists from UCLA and the National Center...
Dining, News

Goop Superfina Opening Westside Ghost Kitchen

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow coming to Santa Monica August 31 By Dolores Quintana Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow has added another arm to...

Photo: Instagram (Go Go Bird).
Dining, News

Chicken Tender Festival Coming to Beverly Hills This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Tenderfest happening at the Wallis Annenberg Center this Saturday By Dolores Quintana  Tenderfest is coming to Beverly Hills at the...

Photo: Facebook (@theredchickz).
Dining, News

Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Coming to Culver City

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

10100 Venice Boulevard location panned for The Red Chick By Dolores Quintana The Red Chickz is coming to Culver City...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...

Photos: Candance Pilgram-Simmons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Leadership Culver City Seeks Applicants For 3rd Annual Program

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Program aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs By Staff Writer After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID...

The scene of a fatal Venice Boulevard hit-and-run. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News, Transportation

Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

August 15 incident kills 35-year-old man By Staff Writer The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a...

Photo: Facebook (@DowntownCulverCity).
News, Upbeat Beat

Third Wednesdays Hosts Final Event in Downtown Culver City

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

A Taste of Summer Ends on Wednesday evening, August 17 with Tropical Staycation theme The Downtown Business Association (DBA) of...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...

11312 W. Idaho Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed...

Photo: Loopnet
News, Real Estate

Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

$941 thousand per square foot on sale By Dolores Quintana The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
News

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Arrest Man Posed as Amazon Driver for Attempting to Sell Stolen Merchandise

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Sam Catanzaro A man was recently arrested outside the Westfield Culver City mall for impersonating an Amazon delivery person...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR