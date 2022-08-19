Meth Pipe on Seat of Stolen Motorcycle Leads to Arrest in Culver City

CCPD training officer and his trainee make arrest Tuesday

A person was arrested in Culver City this week after police officers observed them standing next to stolen motorcycle with a meth pipe on the seat.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday a CCPD training officer and his trainee contacted a person in the area of Venice Boulevard and Tuller Avenue standing next to a brand new motorcycle.

“The officers observed a meth pipe on the seat of the motorcycle.The officers also observed additional wires from the ignition typically used to hot wire a motor,” the CCPD said in a press release.

The CCPD officers investigated the incident and found out that the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Santa Monica.

The subject was arrested and transported to CCPD for booking.