Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion

By Dolores Quintana

City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed a motion to the Los Angeles City Council at the August 9 meeting regarding the LADOT parking lot located at 11312 W. Idaho Avenue as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

This motion urges that the LADOT parking lot should be redeveloped into a cultural or recreational area which is exactly the kind of space that the Sawtelle neighborhood is lacking in.

In the motion, as quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, Councilmember Bonin wrote, “The Sawtelle neighborhood in West Los Angeles faces a shortage of outdoor recreation and cultural space for the community. While larger City-owned sites are being considered for housing development, smaller sites may provide an opportunity to add these badly-needed amenities to the neighborhood.”

According to the motion, the area does have a number of other parking lots that are larger and can accommodate more vehicles so using the lot for a different purpose wouldn’t impact the area parking that much. The motion also requests that the City Administrative Officer and other departments in the city government assess the situation and issue a report on the motion within 60 days. The motion allows for the selection of a different site should city staff find that another location would work better for this purpose.

The motion was referred to the Information, Technology, and General Services Committee.