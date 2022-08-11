August 11, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Bagel Shop Offering Challah Bread on Friday

Photo: Instagram (@popsbagelsla).

Pop’s Bagels now baking Challah

By Dolores Quintana

A Culver City bagel shop is now baking Challah bread every Friday. 

Pop’s Bagel’s in Culver City and Brentwood have added a new and exciting twist to their menu, which they announced recently on their Instagram page. Every Friday, they will sell Challah bread, in limited quantities, until they sell out. Each loaf will be on sale for $10.00 and you will have a choice of plain, sesame, or everything loaves. 

Via an emailed statement, Pop’s Bagels said, “Our owner Zach is digging into his roots to bring Challah to Pop’s. Our freshly baked challahs are available every Friday at both of our stores!  We’re offering a limited number to start to grab one while you can!  Other flavors like chocolate chip or olive, rosemary and sea salt are coming soon!!”

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Culver City Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Westside Today’s annual Best of Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

The Chase Bank located at 5770 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Culver City Bank Sees Another Armed Robbery of Patron Withdrawing Cash From ATM

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Person robbed of $400 following August 8 incident By Sam Catanzaro For the second time in recent weeks, a person...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
News, Real Estate

LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Brooks + Scarpa.
News, Real Estate

Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Man Arrested in Culver City With Around 20 Debit and Credit Cards in Other People’s Names

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Suspect arrested following Tuesday evening traffic stop By Sam Catanzaro After conducting a routine traffic stop, Culver City police this...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...

Photo: Facebook (@NatenAls).
Dining, News

Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic  By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR