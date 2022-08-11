Culver City Bagel Shop Offering Challah Bread on Friday

Pop’s Bagels now baking Challah

By Dolores Quintana

A Culver City bagel shop is now baking Challah bread every Friday.

Pop’s Bagel’s in Culver City and Brentwood have added a new and exciting twist to their menu, which they announced recently on their Instagram page. Every Friday, they will sell Challah bread, in limited quantities, until they sell out. Each loaf will be on sale for $10.00 and you will have a choice of plain, sesame, or everything loaves.

Via an emailed statement, Pop’s Bagels said, “Our owner Zach is digging into his roots to bring Challah to Pop’s. Our freshly baked challahs are available every Friday at both of our stores! We’re offering a limited number to start to grab one while you can! Other flavors like chocolate chip or olive, rosemary and sea salt are coming soon!!”