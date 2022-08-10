Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August 10 – 13

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center serving 45,000 patients in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay, has announced that it will celebrate National Health Center Week 2022 by providing free community resources and services August 10 – 13 at its clinic sites in Culver City, Gardena, Inglewood and Santa Monica.

National Health Center Week is held annually to recognize community health centers, like Venice Family Clinic, that provide care to some 29 million people around the country.

At four outdoor events at its clinic sites, Venice Family Clinic will provide patients and members of the public with free books for children, health insurance counseling, CalFresh enrollment, HIV testing, health and wellness information and resources, information on voting and resources from Children First Early Head Start for families and children. The public is encouraged to join in the celebration on the following dates and at the following locations:

Wednesday, August 10, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Gardena Health Center, 742 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247.

Thursday, August 11, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center, 2509 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Friday, August 12, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Irma Colen Health Center, 4700 Inglewood Blvd. #102 Culver City, CA 90230.

Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Inglewood Health Center, 10901 S. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301. Free backpacks will also be given to children on Saturday while supplies last.

Members of the public can click here to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these events. For more information about Venice Family Clinic’s National Health Center Week celebration and community giveaways, click here.