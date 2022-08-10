August 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August 10 – 13

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center serving 45,000 patients in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay, has announced that it will celebrate National Health Center Week 2022 by providing free community resources and services August 10 – 13 at its clinic sites in Culver City, Gardena, Inglewood and Santa Monica.

National Health Center Week is held annually to recognize community health centers, like Venice Family Clinic, that provide care to some 29 million people around the country.

At four outdoor events at its clinic sites, Venice Family Clinic will provide patients and members of the public with free books for children, health insurance counseling, CalFresh enrollment, HIV testing, health and wellness information and resources, information on voting and resources from Children First Early Head Start for families and children. The public is encouraged to join in the celebration on the following dates and at the following locations:

  • Wednesday, August 10, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Gardena Health Center, 742 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247. 
  • Thursday, August 11, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center, 2509 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405.
  • Friday, August 12, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Irma Colen Health Center, 4700 Inglewood Blvd. #102 Culver City, CA 90230.
  • Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Inglewood Health Center, 10901 S. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301. Free backpacks will also be given to children on Saturday while supplies last.

Members of the public can click here to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these events. For more information about Venice Family Clinic’s National Health Center Week celebration and community giveaways, click here.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

The Chase Bank located at 5770 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Culver City Bank Sees Another Armed Robbery of Patron Withdrawing Cash From ATM

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Person robbed of $400 following August 8 incident By Sam Catanzaro For the second time in recent weeks, a person...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
News, Real Estate

LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Brooks + Scarpa.
News, Real Estate

Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Man Arrested in Culver City With Around 20 Debit and Credit Cards in Other People’s Names

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Suspect arrested following Tuesday evening traffic stop By Sam Catanzaro After conducting a routine traffic stop, Culver City police this...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...

Photo: Facebook (@NatenAls).
Dining, News

Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic  By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...

Photo: Costar
Dining, News

Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Coming to Former Arclight Space in Culver City?

August 3, 2022

Read more
August 3, 2022

Details murky about venture in former theater space By Dolores Quintana The vacant Arclight Cinema in Culver City seems to...

Santa Monica-based Top Level 14U Baseball Team pose for a photo after winning the 2022 Easton Elite World Series in Florida. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR