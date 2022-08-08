The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by The Duchess yacht charter.
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre
Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...
79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done
10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools
August 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...
Man Arrested in Culver City With Around 20 Debit and Credit Cards in Other People’s Names
August 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect arrested following Tuesday evening traffic stop By Sam Catanzaro After conducting a routine traffic stop, Culver City police this...
Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’
August 4, 2022 Staff Report
Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community By Susan Payne The Century...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area
August 4, 2022 Staff Report
Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...
Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Coming to Former Arclight Space in Culver City?
August 3, 2022 Staff Report
Details murky about venture in former theater space By Dolores Quintana The vacant Arclight Cinema in Culver City seems to...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series
Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses
Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city...
Culver CityBus Extends Free Ride Program for Local Students
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver CityBus is continuing the pilot program – Go Pass – for...
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
