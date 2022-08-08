August 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by The Duchess yacht charter.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Brooks + Scarpa.
News, Real Estate

Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
Video, Wellness

Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Man Arrested in Culver City With Around 20 Debit and Credit Cards in Other People’s Names

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Suspect arrested following Tuesday evening traffic stop By Sam Catanzaro After conducting a routine traffic stop, Culver City police this...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...

Photo: Facebook (@NatenAls).
Dining, News

Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic  By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...

Photo: Costar
Dining, News

Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Coming to Former Arclight Space in Culver City?

August 3, 2022

Read more
August 3, 2022

Details murky about venture in former theater space By Dolores Quintana The vacant Arclight Cinema in Culver City seems to...
Video, Wellness

Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth

August 3, 2022

Read more
August 3, 2022

The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...

Santa Monica-based Top Level 14U Baseball Team pose for a photo after winning the 2022 Easton Elite World Series in Florida. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver CityBus Extends Free Ride Program for Local Students

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver CityBus is continuing the pilot program – Go Pass – for...
Video

Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR