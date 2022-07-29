July 30, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Renovations Complete for Marina del Rey Hotel

Photo: Jim B.

Three-month project included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces

By Dolores Quintana 

The Marina del Hotel has recently completed a renovation of the dining and pool areas of the property. It was a three-month project that included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces, furniture and décor upgrades to the pool deck, and a complete overhaul of the bar area, which is now open as Del Rey Lounge. Common Standard, a Costa Mesa, Calif.-based interior design firm, was selected as the design partner. 

The Marina del Rey Hotel opened originally in 1964. It was the first public hotel built in the marina south of Venice. For nearly six decades, the Marina del Rey Hotel has been a landmark in Los Angeles’s westside, serving as the central meeting point for local yacht clubs, fashion shows, and high-profile functions. In 2013, the property went through a $20 million renovation that included updates to its 164 guest rooms and the build-out of SALT, its marina-facing pool, sun deck, and outdoor event spaces.

Adam Marquis, President of Pacifica Hotels, Marina del Rey Hotel’s parent company said, “Marina del Rey Hotel has been a community staple for more than half a century. Going into this renovation project, we sought to reimagine the restaurant, bar, and pool in a way that paid homage to the ambiance of the marina while recreating the spaces with elements that enhance visitors’ experiences. Common Standard was a brilliant design partner in helping us achieve this goal. With these updates, we’re looking forward to welcoming guests and locals alike to Marina del Rey Hotel, whether they’re spending the day at the pool, grabbing a drink at the bar, or ending the day with a waterfront dinner.”

According to their press release, The Common Standard team took inspiration directly from Marina del Rey Hotel’s waterfront surroundings. Throughout SALT, Del Rey Room and the pool deck, guests will find endless maritime-themed décor and an infusion of nautical colors, such as different hues of blue, green, and yellow, that can be seen from the water. 

Amanda Malson, Founder of Common Standard said, “Our goal was to create a seamless transition among SALT, Del Rey Lounge, and the pool by reimagining the spaces with preppy, nostalgia-inducing elements that are meant to remind guests of being in a boat club. Marina del Rey Hotel is such a special place, and we were honored to help revamp the property.” 

Now that the renovations are complete, The Marina del Rey Hotel plans to host events for locals and hotel guests including regularly occurring tastings, seasonal celebrations, musical performances and more.

in News, Real Estate
