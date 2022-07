July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach

The Surfrider Foundation is hosting a beach cleanup in Playa del Rey this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach (6615 Pacific Avenue). Look for the Surfrider flag on the sand near the bike path.

Participants do not need to bring supplies as Surfrider will provide grippers, bags and gloves.

Use the link below to register: