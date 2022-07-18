July 19, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021

Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric Garcetti last week announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for June on record in the City of Los Angeles. 

“Just two months ago, we acknowledged an urgent need to reduce our water use, and today, it’s clear that Angelenos have heeded our call,” Garcetti said. “As encouraging as this progress is, L.A. continues to shatter monthly heat records, and we are faced with the stark reality that this crisis is only deepening. As the hottest months of the year approach, we’re asking Angelenos to not only maintain recent reductions, but to find additional ways to cut back on their water usage by taking advantage of the nearly 20 LADWP rebates that help our ratepayers save money and have made Los Angeles one of the most water efficient cities in the country.”

New rules limiting outdoor watering from three days a week to two went into effect on July 1, 2022. According to officials, based on preliminary data, LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021, and stayed within the water use threshold for the portion of L.A.’s water supply that comes from the State Water Project.   

All watering continues to be limited to Mondays and Fridays for LADWP customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers, and Thursdays and Sundays for all customers with addresses ending in even numbers. These restrictions also stipulate that customers watering with sprinklers are limited to eight minutes per use; watering with sprinklers using water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes; and watering between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM is prohibited, regardless of the watering day. 

The nearly 20 water rebates offered by LADWP include: 

  • $500 for high-efficiency clothes washers, which increased $100 last month; 
  • $250 for high-efficiency toilets, which also increased $100 last month;
  • $500 for zero and ultra low water urinals;
  • $6 for rotating sprinkler nozzles;
  • Free bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators;
  • Free high-efficiency showerheads;
  • $5 million allocated by LADWP to offer discounts on real-time water use monitoring devices;
  • And up to $2 million through the Technical Assistance Program (TAP), which incentivizes large conservation projects for commercial and industrial customers, up from $250,000 earlier this year.
in News
