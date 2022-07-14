July 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon, as reported by Toddrickallen.com

One of their readers saw a notice in the window of 13455 Maxella #250 in the Villa Marina Marketplace. 

Panini Kebab Grill has a Mediterranean-style menu with entrees served family-style like beef koobideh kabob, charbroiled chicken kabob, and kabob dishes with fresh Atlantic salmon, flat iron steak and jumbo shrimp. They have soup and salad options like Greek lentil, chicken vegetable and an interesting strawberry date salad and vegetarian entree options, grilled panini and wrap sandwiches and a brand new pasta menu section. The restaurant’s dessert options go from tiramisu to baklava. There are coffee, wine and beer and standard beverage options available as well. 

The menu also has delivery and takeout only options like the Ka-Box specials or the family kabob special.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Emily Grill in Culver City. Photo: Uber Eats
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

P-22. Photo: Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife.
News, Upbeat Beat

P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...

The intersection of Green Valley Circle and Doverwood Drive in Culver City. Photo: Google.
News

73-Year-Old Woman Killed in Culver City Traffic Collision

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

July 4 incident remains under investigation by the CCPD By Sam Catanzaro A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
News, Upbeat Beat

Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

15-Unit Mar Vista Development Complete

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A. Photo: medschool.kp.org.
Crime, News

Two Men Face Murder Charges in Drug Deaths of Two Women Left at Local Hospitals

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Two suspects charged in connection to deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles last November By Sam Catanzaro Two...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Stormwater Capture Project Celebrated as a Regional Model

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

City’s infrastructure can prevent 19 acre-feet of water per storm from overflowing to Ballona Creek and Santa Monica Bay At...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR