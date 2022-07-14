Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon, as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

One of their readers saw a notice in the window of 13455 Maxella #250 in the Villa Marina Marketplace.

Panini Kebab Grill has a Mediterranean-style menu with entrees served family-style like beef koobideh kabob, charbroiled chicken kabob, and kabob dishes with fresh Atlantic salmon, flat iron steak and jumbo shrimp. They have soup and salad options like Greek lentil, chicken vegetable and an interesting strawberry date salad and vegetarian entree options, grilled panini and wrap sandwiches and a brand new pasta menu section. The restaurant’s dessert options go from tiramisu to baklava. There are coffee, wine and beer and standard beverage options available as well.

The menu also has delivery and takeout only options like the Ka-Box specials or the family kabob special.