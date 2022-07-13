July 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

P-22. Photo: Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife.

An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains

Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three minutes of new video footage of a mountain lion they have been following through their wildlife cameras since 2017. 

The City of Los Angeles is in the final stages of hearings on a pilot Wildlife Ordinance District, the first area in the city where the Wildlife Ordinance will apply, is the same as the home range of this uncollared mountain lion. The video includes CLAW’s first daylight footage of the puma in his natural habitat in Los Angeles. The uncollared male mountain lion’s most distinguishing feature is an L-shaped kink in his tail that is a sign of genetic inbreeding.

This uncollared cougar’s range is in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains between the I-405 and the 101 freeways dividing him at the Cahuenga Pass from the home range of the City’s most famous mountain lion, P-22 (as named by the National Park Service.)  The uncollared puma’s home range includes natural land that is twice as large as P-22’s in Griffith Park but while he still has hubs of natural habitat for his home, his range is shrinking and becoming more severed by development.  National Park Service is among many organizations that have been aware of this puma, whose presence has been spotted throughout the area from Bel Air to the Hollywood Hills through the increased installation of home security cameras and CLAW’s nature cam program.

“I was so excited that this cougar sat down right in front of one of our nature cameras and really let us enjoy his majesty,” said CLAW Co-founder Tony Tucci.  “Our CLAW cams are critical for awareness and evidence of the wonderful remaining biodiversity that lives in our urbanized mountains and why our wildlife habitat needs to be protected. Our major concern is that every new building project in this area might bisect, bottleneck, or worse, completely sever his range. That’s why the City’s proposed ordinance is so important.”

The Wildlife District Ordinance is proposed to protect habitat connectivity in the very same range that this mountain lion, a regionally threatened species, shares with bobcat, gray fox, mule deer, coyote and a vast biodiversity that have also been captured on CLAW nature cams

“For years in the making already, this city’s Wildlife Ordinance is our only hope to keep all wildlife populations east of the 405 Freeway viable into the future,” said Deputy Director for Natural Resources and Planning for the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Paul Edelman. “This is Los Angeles’ only potential tool to save its Santa Monica Mountains wildlife.”

Bruno Naylor, a lifelong resident in the Bel Air area said, “Nature is the luxury we choose to live with up here. When we got an image of that puma on our security camera several months ago we were just delighted to know that wildlife of this kind can still find a home in a city like Los Angeles as the earth is suffering major wildlife extinction. It is time for people to understand that what is left of dwindling open space is more valuable than a bigger and bigger home. I am really hoping the City passes the Wildlife Ordinance so that future building doesn’t continue to block his range let alone all of the other critters we see. If we protect their range up here they won’t get forced into the streets.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...

The intersection of Green Valley Circle and Doverwood Drive in Culver City. Photo: Google.
News

73-Year-Old Woman Killed in Culver City Traffic Collision

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

July 4 incident remains under investigation by the CCPD By Sam Catanzaro A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
News, Upbeat Beat

Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

15-Unit Mar Vista Development Complete

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A. Photo: medschool.kp.org.
Crime, News

Two Men Face Murder Charges in Drug Deaths of Two Women Left at Local Hospitals

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Two suspects charged in connection to deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles last November By Sam Catanzaro Two...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Stormwater Capture Project Celebrated as a Regional Model

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

City’s infrastructure can prevent 19 acre-feet of water per storm from overflowing to Ballona Creek and Santa Monica Bay At...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Sweet Lily Bakery opening Culver City location  By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR