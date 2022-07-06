Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery

Sweet Lily Bakery opening Culver City location

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form of Sweet Lily Bakery at 9516 Culver Blvd as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Sweet Lily has a very well-regarded pastry chef from Paris, France as one of its co-owners, so you know that they are something special.

Sweet Lily started in the Hollywood Hills and is now moving into the space formerly occupied by Yella Mediterranean, a fact that was first reported by Toddrickallen.com. Not much is known as yet about an opening date but this is encouraging news for the owners of the bakery, Thibaut Leymarie and Marine Le Faucheur. The first Sweet Lily opened at 3315 Cahuenga Boulevard after the pandemic got underway, so being able to expand during the ongoing pandemic is a sign of significant success.

The very first item on their menu reminds you that they serve fresh bread daily, in the form of baguettes, plain bagels, sourdough, and a six-grain loaf. The bakery does have a small but full menu of dishes like salmon benedict, salade de chevre chaud, a prosciutto croissant, and the ubiquitous avocado toast. The pastries are a saona, or a brownie base, chocolate mousse with crème brûlée heart, opera, or an almond biscuit base, chocolate ganache and coffee cream in 9 layers, the Caribbean, or a coconut biscuit base, passion fruit mousse with mango cream, and a strawberry shortcake, with a biscuit base, vanilla mousse and fresh strawberries.

According to their website Marine “originally from Cannes, South of France, has been in the food industry for over 15 years. After taking a 15-month solo backpack world trip and having a baby, she was now ready to accomplish this next big life adventure. Her fearless sense of adventure and courage is what brought her here today.” Thibault “has 26 years of experience as a pastry chef and baker. He owned two successful bakeries in Paris with whom he won “Best chocolate eclair of Paris”. He then decided to leave everything behind to conquer his American dream and bring his talent and determination to LA. He is more than ready to amaze Californians with his passion and art.”