Three-Car Sawtelle Crash Sends Six to Hospital

79-year-old woman in critical condition following Saturday afternoon crash

A three-car crash on Sawtelle Boulevard over the weekend sent six people to the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sawtelle Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard.

Officials say the crash involved three vehicles and multiple pedestrians. A 79-year-old female patient sustained the most significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Two other women, ages 23 and 20, were also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 70-year-old male, 26-year-old female and 26-year-old male were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Officials have not released any further investigation about this incident.