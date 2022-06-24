June 25, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland

Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership with Del Amo Construction, has announced the completion of West End, a $180 million total adaptive reuse project of the former Westside Pavilion Macy’s department store. 

Located at the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and Overland Avenue, the mixed-use development repurposes approximately 240,000 square feet of shuttered retail space into a creative office campus. 

“Adaptive reuse of the former Westside Pavilion Macy’s preserves an urban fabric that a generation of Angelenos associate with the memories of time spent with family and friends at the mall” said Sejal Sonani, Principal and Managing Director at HLW, which provided architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture services for the project. She continues, “West End is also an impressive case study on repurposing underperforming and abandoned malls throughout the country. HLW is elated to have provided this new space to the thriving urban community of West LA.”

The redevelopment of West End began in late 2016 and became a catalyst for the repositioning of the balance of the former Westside Pavilion into a 584,000-square-foot Google office campus. 

“Transformative adaptive reuse projects such as West End are always exciting for the Del Amo Construction team, as they’re not only technically complex, but also bring new life to neighborhoods and provide spaces that will better serve future generations,” said Mitch Hudson, Chief Operations Officer at Del Amo Construction, which oversaw the retail-to-office conversion and site utility work. 

The company also assisted with installing seismic upgrades, a glass curtain wall system, and extensive landscaped courtyard areas, as well as building a new 1,000-car parking structure.

While maintaining the architectural style and integrity of the existing structure, the team divided the building into two sections with a 52-foot-wide courtyard extending north to south from Pico Boulevard to the parking structure, adding open lobbies and generous balconies to connect the two halves and creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. The ground plane was pushed down one level below the street, creating a light-filled courtyard at the lower plaza level. The building’s façade, previously sealed to the exterior, is retrofitted with ample expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...
News

Car-Free Weekends Return to Downtown Culver City This Weekend

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Main Street between Culver Boulevard and city limits will become car free this weekend A Downtown Culver City street will...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver Closet Seeks More Volunteers

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Volunteers are needed to organize the new location for the Culver Closet, which is located in the Academy bungalow in...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

Los Angeles, California
News, Real Estate

Pico Boulevard Development Gets New Look

June 18, 2022

Read more
June 18, 2022

Development at 6116-6144 W. Pico Boulevard would include 125 units By Dolores Quintana The design for a proposed mixed-use apartment...
News, Real Estate

Westside Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Westside families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Sought for Stealing $4K From Culver City Gas Station

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Culver City police search for two suspects wanted in connection with June 11 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police...
News, Transportation

Culver CityBus Receives $645,750 to Analyze City’s Transit System and Develop Sustainability Roadmap

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Submitted by the City of Culver City The Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) announced in early June that the Culver City...

Scott Quinn Berkett. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Hire Hitman to Murder a Woman He Briefly Dated but Later Rebuffed Him

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Scott Quinn Berkett faces up to 10 years in federal prison A Beverly Hills man pleaded guilty this week to...

Photo: Instagram (@kismetrotisserie).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development By Dolores Quintana Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR