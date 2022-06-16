June 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Suspects Sought for Stealing $4K From Culver City Gas Station

Culver City police search for two suspects wanted in connection with June 11 robbery

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing $4,000 in cash from a gas station in an armed robbery. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 1 at 9:23 p.m., dispatchers received a call for service of an armed robbery that occurred at the Shell Gas Station, located at 10332 Culver Boulevard. 

CCPD officers met with three victims and learned that two suspects entered the store and upon approaching the register, Suspect #1 removed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, racked a round in the chamber, and pointed the gun at the victim’s head. Suspects #1 and #2 forced two employees face down on the floor while removing cash from the register.  

Suspect #1 then entered the back office and pointed the gun at the manager’s head and demanded more money. 

“In fear for her life, she complied,” the CCPD said. 

The suspects, both still outstanding, made off with $4,000 in cash 

Both suspects exited the store and ran eastbound on Culver Boulevard, the victims’s told police. 

Both suspects are still outstanding.  

Suspect # 1 is described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds, tattoos on his right hand. At the time of the crime he was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black face mask, black shorts, black shoes and armed with a black/silver handgun.

Suspect # 2 is described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5’10” Tall, 200 pounds. At the time of the crime he was seen wearing a black hoodie with “Adidas” on the right side, skeleton face mask, blue surgical gloves, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310.253.6202.

in Crime, News
