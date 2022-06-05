June 6, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

1930s Apartment to Be Replaced by Five-Story Building in Pico-Robertson

Rendering: Calfornia Development & Design Inc

Horner Street building would be replaced by five-story apartment

By Dolores Quintana

A 1930s apartment in Pico-Robertson is slated to be replaced by a five-story building. 

There is a plan to redevelop the site where a 1930s-era apartment building now stands near the intersection of Pico and La Cienega boulevards as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.  The application was submitted in early May to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning. 

The development proposal is to construct a five-story structure at 8521 W. Horner Street on a single parcel of land. The new structure will house 29 studio, one, two and three-bedroom units that would sit about an underground parking lot that would hold 33 vehicles. 

Horner Property, LLC is the applicant and Shahrokh Zarrin, the LLC’s manager, has applied for density bonus incentives that would allow the construction of a five-story building, which is more than the local zoning ordinances would normally allow. As always, the developers would be required to reserve deed-restricted affordable units in the building. In this case, they would set aside six of the units for the very low-income level. 

The architect on the project is California Development and Design and they have designed a building that is of the popular contemporary low rise style with a setback that is situated about the third floor of the building. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, plans show a landscaped rooftop amenity deck, as well as a recreation room within the building’s interior.

