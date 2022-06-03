June 4, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hayden Tract Office Building Well on Way to Completion

Rendering: Redcar Properties.

3516 Schaefer Street development underway in Culver City 

By Dolores Quintana

The new office building being built by Redcar Properties in the Hayden Tract in Culver City has had eight months to progress and is well on its way to completion as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

It is located at 3516 Schaefer Street and it is a three story building that will contain about 9,990 square feet of office space. RAC Design Build is the architecture firm that is designing the project. The project will combine the new building with an already existing struture at 3520 Schaefer. It will have 17,200 square feet of offices available for rent and a stacked parking lot that will accommodate 27 cars. 

The design from RAC is a low rise structure that has large windows that are operable and doors to create an airy indoor/outdoor space. The structure will have a sloping roof line and a concrete, glass, metal and wood exterior.

It sits on the east side of Culver City and is between two Metro stops. Nearby to the west is the Culver City Metro Station and Warner Brothers, Discovery and Apple have offices close by. On the east side, there is the La Cienega/Jefferson Station which is an area that has a number of office complex project either under construction or in the planning stages. The most recognizable structure that is currently under construction is Wrapper Tower, designed by Eric Owen Moss.

in News, Real Estate
