June 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

By Staff Writer

This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a package of legislation seeking to enforce against fuel price gouging and minimize the financial burden Angelenos are experiencing.   

The motion requests the Chief Legislative Analyst, City Attorney, Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Bureau of Contract Administrative to report to the Council on current petroleum supply chain challenges and the impacts of oil futures markets on supply, demand, and pricing of crude and refined oil; current protections afforded under California’s anti-price gouging statute and, any and all legal mechanism the City of Los Angeles has to conduct oversight and monitoring of gasoline prices and enforcements for anti-price gouging laws.

The three resolutions introduced support federal anti-price gouging legislation and add to the City’s 2021-22 Federal Legislative Program support for the COVID-19 Price Gouging Prevention Act (H.R. 675) which would make it unlawful to sell consumer goods or services at unconscionably excessive prices; the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (HR 7688) which would make it unlawful to increase gasoline and home energy fuel prices in an excessive manner; and the Transportation Fuel Market Transparency Act (S.4217),  which provides for additional enforcement mechanism against fraud or manipulation that may be artificially inflating gas prices.

“Angelenos are paying record-high gas prices during a continued declaration of emergency and under intense inflationary pressures, forcing families to choose between filling up a gas tank or filling up a grocery bag. Meanwhile, companies and financial investors are raking in huge profits,” Koretz said. “We’re all acutely aware that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global supply chain issues, and inflationary pressures are having an impact on prices at the pump. What is discussed less often is the ability of speculative activities to artificially increase prices. This activity and the volatility created in the oil and gas market goes beyond free-market competition. The law of supply and demand seems to have gone out the window.”

Koretz represents City Council District 5, which includes Century City and Westwood. 

According to AAA, all 50 states had national retail prices of more than $4 per gallon as of this week but California leads the trend at an average of $6.06 per gallon with analysts predicting further upward trends in the coming months.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Stabbing at Culver City Bus Station, Trader Joe’s Attempted Robbery

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

28-year-old Long Beach resident arrested in connection to May 31 incident By Sam Catanzaro A man has been arrested for...
Crime, News

Two People Shot at Marina del Rey Bar Over Memorial Day Weekend

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Fin & Feathers scene of shooting Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro Two people were shot at a Marina del Rey...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...

Left: Artiz Alvarez. Right: Chanz Lee Yarbrough. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrests Made in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery of Tourists at Vacation Rental

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Two men in their early 20s arrested in connection to April robbery Police have arrested two men in connection with...
News

Traffic Impacts During MOVE Culver City Project Adjustments This Week

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Submitted by the City of Culver City The City’s contractors will be performing adjustments and maintenance work in the MOVE...

Photo: Joe Bryant.
News, Real Estate

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

May 28, 2022

Read more
May 28, 2022

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...

Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
Education, News

Culver City School Board Votes to Support Effort That Would Allow 16-Year-Olds to Vote

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Vote 16 would allow 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City school...

Quoc Tran. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

May 25, 2022 Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,  Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Unified School District Students Come Together for Concert

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools,...

Photo: larabbits.org
News

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
Crime, News

Culver City Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in Garage

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to May 10 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR