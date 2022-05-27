May 28, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

Rendering: Helio.

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

A new mixed-use project called Venue is getting closer to completion in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The developer of the project is Helio which used to be Oakmont Capital. The development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue. The complex will consist of two buildings, one a five-story building and the other, an eight-story building. In total, both buildings will have 205 units of one and two-bedroom apartments that sit over 3,000 feet of commercial space facing the street. 

Parking will be at the grade and podium levels and house 106 vehicles.

The designer of record is Reed Architectural Group and the renderings show that the buildings will be of the contemporary low rise style. The plans include on-site amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop deck and swimming pool.

Previously, Helio has been responsible for a number of residential, multi-family developments in the Palms area.

