Suspect Arrested After Following Victim to Car at Beverly Center

A suspect was been arrested after robbing a person walking back to their vehicle at the Beverly Center.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 28 around 1:10 p.m., the victim was at the Beverly Center when he was followed to his vehicle by a male suspect.

“Once at his vehicle, the suspect confronted the victim and demanded his high-end watch. During the confrontation, the victim was struck by the suspect and sustained a minor laceration. The victim, in fear, complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him his watch. The suspect then fled the area,” the LAPD said.

Witnesses to the crime assisted responding LAPD officers, who located the suspect.

“A search of the area led to the recovery of the victim’s watch and a loaded handgun believed to have been used by the suspect,” the LAPD said.

Robbery-Homicide Division’s Follow Away Task Force responded and assumed investigative responsibility for the case.

This investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, May 3.