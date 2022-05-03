May 4, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Getty Announces Locations for 10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

Photo: Courtesy of 11:11 Projects

First festival kicks off May 14-15 in Inglewood with live music, art activations, food trucks, and more

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Getty Center, the Getty Trust and a diverse group of community partners are launching a 10-part series of free outdoor art festivals in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County from May 14 to August 28. Each festival, produced by Community Arts Resources (CARS), will be a unique reflection of the community in which it takes place.

The first festival, Getty 25 Celebrates Inglewood, kicks off Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, at Inglewood City Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organized in partnership with Los Angeles Philharmonic’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), the Inglewood festival will feature artists from the Inglewood area, including Katalyst, DJ Qwesscoast, Voices of Creation, S.H.I.N.E. Muwasi, Godfrey at Large, Kayla Salisbury, DJ Jeli, Chris Emile & No)one. Art House, and more. Activations will take place throughout the weekend, from Kemetic Yoga to ceramic workshops. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks including Inglewood’s Mr. Fries Man.

The festivals will offer music and dance performances, and fun activities for all ages including interactive workshops, a photo booth, giveaways, an immersive digital experience of Getty’s museum collections, and more.
The festivals are being held to celebrate the cultural richness of these 10 communities and to say “thank you” to Los Angeles for 25 years of supporting the Getty Center. More than a dozen neighborhood nonprofits and cultural organizations are partnering with Getty to organize the festivals, celebrating the art, artists, and culture of each neighborhood.

Full lineup of upcoming festivals:

Getty 25 Celebrates Inglewood
Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Inglewood City Hall, 1 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301
Community partner: The LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)

Getty 25 Celebrates Lincoln Heights/East L.A.
Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park, 3540 N. Mission Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90031
Community partner: Plaza de la Raza

Getty 25 Celebrates Long Beach
Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805
Community Partner: Long Beach Creative Coalition (Studio One Eleven, Intertrend, Creative Class Collective)

Getty 25 Celebrates Koreatown
Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jamison Services Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010
Community partner: Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC)

Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima
Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331
Community partner: Pacoima Beautiful

Getty 25 Celebrates Reseda
Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reseda Park, 18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda, CA 91335
Community partner: 11:11 Projects

Getty 25 Celebrates San Gabriel Valley
Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tony Arceo Memorial Park, 3125 Tyler Ave., El Monte, CA 91731
Community partner: Day One

Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington
Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Banning Park, 1331 Eubank Ave., Wilmington, CA 90744
Community partner: Avalon Arts & Cultural Alliance

Getty 25 Celebrates Crenshaw
Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008
Community partner: Destination Crenshaw

Getty 25 Celebrates Watts
Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Watts Community Labor Action Committee, 10950 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059Community partner: Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC)

