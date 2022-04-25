April 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad Dela Cruz.

Education, News

CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members

April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Board of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 23, 2022

April 23, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
Life and Arts, Video

Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Extends Mask Mandate for Schools

April 21, 2022

April 21, 2022

Indoor mask wearing required until May 2 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials last week extended the school district’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Video

Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022

In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday

April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022

The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have...

Photo: Westside Today
News

Culver City Mom Heidi Planck Still Missing Six Months Later, Remembered By Her Friends

April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022

Her disappearance may be related to her boss and allegations against him Culver City mom Heidi Planck is still missing...

Photo: Optimum Seismic
News

Culver City Chamber Partners with Area Company to Conduct Earthquake Retrofit Workshop

April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022

The City of Culver City conducted an inventory of buildings that are most vulnerable to serious earthquake damage based on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

