The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad Dela Cruz.
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members
April 25, 2022 Staff Report
Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Board of...
CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation
April 23, 2022 Staff Report
The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...
Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover
April 22, 2022 Staff Report
People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties
April 22, 2022 Staff Report
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike
April 21, 2022 Staff Report
New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...
Culver City Extends Mask Mandate for Schools
April 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Indoor mask wearing required until May 2 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials last week extended the school district’s...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday
The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have...
Culver City Mom Heidi Planck Still Missing Six Months Later, Remembered By Her Friends
Her disappearance may be related to her boss and allegations against him Culver City mom Heidi Planck is still missing...
Culver City Chamber Partners with Area Company to Conduct Earthquake Retrofit Workshop
The City of Culver City conducted an inventory of buildings that are most vulnerable to serious earthquake damage based on...
New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs
Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...
DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World
Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...
LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes
Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...Read more
POPULAR
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...Read more