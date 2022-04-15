April 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world.

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet

By Dolores Quintana

Have you ever wanted to collect art, but you didn’t feel knowledgeable enough about art to start? Robert Zymet, the founder of DeCarrera Fine Art or DCF Art Advisory as the company is known on Instagram, has a “mission of providing bespoke services ranging from buying and selling individual works and collections” and “providing Auction Liaison services”. Zymet will even work with financial advisors if needed. DeCarrera Fine Art can help those who are attempting to consign artworks, whether they are artists or collectors. Zymet will personally be responsible for handling all the logistics, placing the art in the auction that would bring the most benefit to the seller, getting the most desirable lot placements and geographic locations. His record-achieving services use seasonal timing and special promotions to afford the most advantageous sale for the sellers. 

If you are ready to enter the exciting world of art collecting, Robert Zymet has the connections that you want with cutting edge contemporary art galleries that could result in you having the best access to the hottest new artists in the game today before the general public even sees their work. 

Zymet’s connections with collectors and investors worldwide can enhance your sale should you decide to go on the more traditional sales route to sell your fine art. His extensive experience with working with financial advisories throughout his career will benefit your desired sales. 

You might believe that anyone can have access to all the knowledge in the world through the Internet. Zymet knows that not everything is on the Internet and his decades of experience in the art world can show you that the world of art is in so many places that are offline. Art is his passion, so he will do the best that he can for his clients and always go the extra mile. 

From Impressionism to Comic Art to Expressionism to Abstract Art to Pop Art and all of the contemporary art movements of the 20th and 21st centuries, Robert is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. 

Zymet’s strong presence on social media via his Instagram account @dcfadvisory and his keen eye for quality work continues to grow and evolve with the times. You can contact him at www.decarrerafineart.com or DM him on Instagram.

