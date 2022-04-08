April 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Runoff: Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles and Democratic Activist Tina Mckinnor Locked in Tight Battle to Succeed Autumn Burke!

Hawthorne Councilmember Angie Reyes-English, Venice Community Officer Nico Ruderman trail in special election results

By Nick Antonicello

It wasn’t the results a small gathering of friends and supporters of Nico Ruderman expected, as Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen Miles and Democratic organizer and activist Tina McKinnor were locked in a two-way battle to succeed former Assemblymember Autumn Burke, who had endorsed the Lawndale Mayor who also served as her district director. 

Here were the results as of Tuesday evening: 

Pullen-Miles – 8,083  –  37.2%

McKinnor      –  7,686   – 35.38%

Reyes-English – 3,056 – 14.07%

Ruderman       –  2,900 –  13.35% 

For Pullen-Miles, the assumed frontrunner throughout the contest saw his primary challenger Tina McKinnor surge in the final weeks with outside funding by Nurses and Educators fueling her candidacy and the crucial endorsement of the Los Angeles Times earned her a second-place finish, just 397 votes behind the Lawndale chief executive. 

McKinnor, a not-for-profit executive and Democratic Party organizer rolled out big endorsements such as US Congresswoman Maxine Waters, LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and California Senators Steven Bradford and Sydney Kamlager in her campaign’s final days. 

Mayor Pullen-Miles, who had the endorsement of his former boss, also secured the official California Democratic Party endorsement as well the support of US Congressman Ted Lieu, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and several local officials from around the district including the Mayor of Inglewood, James T. Butts. 

The race will now go to a runoff, as Reyes-English and Ruderman have no chance of pulling past the front-runners and have been eliminated from contention for this unexpired term. 

For Ruderman, a first-time candidate and community officer with the Venice Neighborhood Council, the results were disappointing, but the first-time candidate focused on the important issue of homeless encampments, rising crime and other quality-of-life issues that just didn’t seem to resonate in many of the communities south of LAX. 

The results for Venice were not available at press time. 

Several of the CD-11 candidates for LA City Council were on-hand to support Ruderman who many recognize his efforts as the primary reason we have an open seat scenario with the exit of outgoing Councilmember Mike Bonin who saw his reelection efforts dashed with a near recall attempt that collected 95% of the required signatures to qualify for the ballot. 

Bonin was expected to coast to a third-term until last summer when Ruderman and fellow Venetian Katrina Schmitt led a loose group of volunteers to successfully mount a recall challenge that exposed the political weakness of an incumbent who went from probable reelection to possible recall and eventually an early retirement from public office. 

Those council candidates in attendance at The Rose Café Tuesday this evening included Venetians Mike Newhouse, Traci Park and Jim Murez as well as Allison Holdorff-Polhill from the Pacific Palisades, a former school board aide to LAUSD member Nick Melvoin. 

The candidates had just returned from a ZOOM debate sponsored by a Brentwood community group that also included Greg Good, Mat Smith and Venice resident and attorney Erin Darling. 

Also on-hand was LA Councilman Joe Buscaino of CD-15 and a supporter of Ruderman’s bid for the state legislature. 

Buscaino, a retired police officer is a candidate for LA Mayor in the upcoming June 7th Primary. 

The mayoral candidate spoke briefly and was warmly received by those in attendance. 

Buscaino announced his campaign for mayor last summer in Venice when the beach encampments were at their peak and have since migrated to Centennial Park, the median just east of the Venice Public Library along South Venice Boulevard.

The author is a longtime Venetian and member of the Outreach & Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council. He can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Column: Wild Finish in Four-Way Special Assembly Race

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

A run-off seems eminent, Venice local Nico Ruderman, Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles probable front-runners as the campaign comes to a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Craig Brill and a canine friend. Photo: Courtesy
Opinion

Column: Man Versus Machine

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Independent candidate Craig Brill takes on the expense and bureaucracy of LA County Government! Most Angelenos have no idea what...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles. Photo: robertpullenmiles.com
Opinion

Column: Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles: Prepared and Ready to Represent in Sacramento!

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Special election to be held on April 5th to fill the vacancy of Assembly Member Autumn Burke By Nick Antonicello...

LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official.
Opinion, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Assessor Takes Look Back With 2021 Annual Report

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

By Jeff Prang Los Angeles County Assessor At the beginning of year, my Office released the 2021 Annual Report, which...

Photo: Santa Monica Mirror
Opinion

OpEd: Together, We can End Homelessness

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

It is possible. Here is how. By Craig Greiwe, Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor As someone who grew up poor...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Photo: gov.ca.gov
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Housing Battle Heats up in Signature Season

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Even before a proposed homeowner-inspired measure aiming to restore full zoning powers to local governments hit...
Opinion

Column: Let’s talk About the Soil

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Everyone knows that we are undergoing a climate change not seen on the earth before. We all understand what is...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Opinion: A Call to Public Service: U.S. Army Veteran Mat Smith Makes Longshot Bid for the LA City Council

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Mat Smith has no illusions when it comes to his bid to unseat CD-11 incumbent Mike Bonin.  A combat veteran...

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR