Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery of Culver City Gas Station

Security footage showing a March 18 armed robbery at a Culver City gas station. Photo: Culver City Police Department.

Two adults and one minor arrested in connection to March 18 robbery 

By Sam Catanzaro

Two adults and a minor have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Culver City gas station. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 18 around 11:47 a.m., officers received a call for service of an armed robbery that occurred at the Shell Gas Station, located at 3801 Sepulveda Boulevard.  

“Culver City Police Detectives immediately initiated a thorough investigation and quickly identified three possible suspects. Two suspects were arrested recently by local law enforcement agencies,” CCPD said. “After establishing significant probable cause, Culver City Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the outstanding suspect, as well as a search warrant for his associated residence.”

On March 31 members of the CCPDDetective Bureau arrested a male juvenile in the City of Whittier.  

“This operation resulted in the arrest of the last outstanding suspect wanted in connection to this crime,” CCPD said. 

The suspect was transported and booked at the CCPD for robbery.  

All three suspects have an extensive criminal arrest history and are suspected to be involved in a series of armed robberies in Los Angeles County, according to the CCPD.

