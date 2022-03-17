Culver City Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

City Council votes to rescind vaccine verification requirements and to resume in-person meetings

By Sam Catanzaro

This week Culver City City Council voted to rescind the city’s COVID-19 vaccine verification requirements and to resume in-person City Council meetings in April.

The decision, made at the March 14 City Council meeting, comes as the CDC categorized L.A. County as being at Low Community Risk.

“Restaurants, personal care, fitness, and entertainment businesses are no longer required to verify vaccination status of employees or patrons, although they may continue to verify if desired. The City will no longer verify vaccination status at City facilities,” the City of Culver City said.

Vaccine verification requirements had been in place in Culver City since November 29, 2021.

Members of the public will now have the option to attend City Council and Planning Commission meetings virtually, including participating in public comment, using Webex, the City’s online system. Except for City Council and Planning Commission meetings, where optional public virtual participation will continue to be offered, other Culver City Commission, Board, and Committee meetings will take place entirely in-person and participation will not be available via Webex.

In addition, in Culver City, indoor masking is now strongly recommended, but not required, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in public settings and businesses, except in high-risk settings where federal or state regulations continue to require masking, and at in-person City Council meetings, and in-person City Commission, Board, and Committee meetings.