March 18, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

Photo: City of Culver City.

City Council votes to rescind vaccine verification requirements and to resume in-person meetings

By Sam Catanzaro

This week Culver City City Council voted to rescind the city’s COVID-19 vaccine verification requirements and to resume in-person City Council meetings in April. 

The decision, made at the March 14 City Council meeting, comes as the CDC categorized L.A. County as being at Low Community Risk.

“Restaurants, personal care, fitness, and entertainment businesses are no longer required to verify vaccination status of employees or patrons, although they may continue to verify if desired. The City will no longer verify vaccination status at City facilities,” the City of Culver City said. 

Vaccine verification requirements had been in place in Culver City since November 29, 2021. 

Members of the public will now have the option to attend City Council and Planning Commission meetings virtually, including participating in public comment, using Webex, the City’s online system. Except for City Council and Planning Commission meetings, where optional public virtual participation will continue to be offered, other Culver City Commission, Board, and Committee meetings will take place entirely in-person and participation will not be available via Webex.

In addition, in Culver City, indoor masking is now strongly recommended, but not required, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in public settings and businesses, except in high-risk settings where federal or state regulations continue to require masking, and at in-person City Council meetings, and in-person City Commission, Board, and Committee meetings.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Follow-Home Robbery Suspects

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Khalil Thompson and Micah McDonald arrested in connection to March 11 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested...

Photo: 99ranch.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside’s First 99 Ranch Market Set to Open

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

1364 S. Westwood Boulevard location for Asian grocery store By Dolores Quintana The Westside’s first 99 Ranch Market–the popular Asian...

Olympic Boulevard between Bundy and Centinela. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation, Upbeat Beat

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

$30K Rolex Stolen in Culver City Follow-Home Robbery

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

CPPD searching for four suspects wanted in connection to March 11 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching...

Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Federal Prison Sentences for Two Men Who Targeted Turkish Victims in Hate Crime Attack on Local Restaurant

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

William Stepanyan and Harutyun Harry Chalikyan sentenced in connection to 2020 incident By Sam Catanzaro Two men last week were...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

A rendering of an office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Clive Wilkinson Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Building Slated to Replace Former Culver City Auto Shop

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Washington Boulevard development would bring 16,000 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana  A new proposal...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering Charges for Stealing Money from COVID Relief Program

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

The former chief executive of Aviron Pictures has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges, admitting...
News

Hot Prowl Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested in Culver City

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Marvin Lemon arrested in connection to March 5 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a hot prowl...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

San Francisco-Based Sandwich Spot Coming to Marina del Rey

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR