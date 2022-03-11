Office Building Slated to Replace Former Culver City Auto Shop

Washington Boulevard development would bring 16,000 square feet of office space to Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

A new proposal for a mixed use office and retail building was presented this week by the Culver City Planning Commission as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development is proposed for 5861-5863 Washington Boulevard, on the site of a defunct auto body garage, and plans call for a three story building with 16,000 square feet of office space on the upper levels and 639 square feet of retail space on the ground floor over a semi subterranean parking lot that would hold 43 vehicles. Maxam Properties is the listed applicant in the proposal and is a real estate firm based in Culver City. The development is already being marketed as a property for sale with a price of $6.3 million. Office space in Culver City is a very hot commodity with so many media companies moving into the area like WarnerMedia, HBO Max and Apple who have settled in office spaces in the area.

The building is designed by Clive Wilkinson Architects and is named Washington Looking Northwest at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Adams Boulevard after the direction that the building faces. The exterior of the building will be made of screens and corrugated metal panels with setbacks on each side of the building that could be used as terraced decks by the tenants. This proposed development is on the border of Culver City and West Adams. West Adams has also seen media companies move into their neighborhood as well.