Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out

77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

A development with 77 apartments and 2,100 square feet of retail space is taking shape in Mar Vista.

La Terra Development has completed the wood framing for a six story mixed use development in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The building is located at 12444 Venice Boulevard and ten months after breaking ground on the former site of a strip mall the new building will contain 77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space on the first floor and have 84 parking spaces.

The building is being designed by TCA Architects in the popular podium style with a white and teal stucco exterior. The amenities will include a club room, fitness center and rooftop deck. This new structure is the twin of the already completed building across the street at 12575 Venice Boulevard.

In total, both buildings will bring 129 apartments to the neighborhood with 12 units reserved as very low income deed restricted housing.