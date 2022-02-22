February 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City Middle School was among only 31 schools in California reapplied to the “California Schools to Watch” program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and have been redesignated as 2022 “California Schools to Watch.”

“Congratulations to these innovative and exceptional schools for creating systems that support the needs of all students—all while navigating extraordinarily challenging conditions during the pandemic,” Thurmond said. “These schools are outstanding examples of how educational innovation and a dedicated school community can keep students engaged and learning through a critical stage in their K–12 journey.”

These high-performing model schools demonstrate academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.

The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, the California League of Schools, and the California Middle Grades Alliance, in association with the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform. To earn this designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. In order to retain the designation, each school is re-evaluated every three years.

The 2022 schools will be recognized by State Superintendent Thurmond during the School to Watch Leadership Celebration Day on Thursday, March 3. For more information about the program, please visit the California Schools to Watch web page.

in Education, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...

Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).
News

Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

A rendering of a development planned for 9925 Jefferson Boulevard looking northeast from Jefferson Boulevard. Credit: ShubinDonaldson.
News, Real Estate

Over 50,000 Square-Feet of Office Space Planned Near Ballona Creek

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Culver City industrial space at 9925 Jefferson Boulevard posed for revamp By Dolores Quintana Over 50,000 square feet of office...
News

Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week.  According...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for $650 Million Ponzi Scheme that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

A Beverlywood man was sentenced this week to 240 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that raised...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR