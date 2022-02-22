Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City Middle School was among only 31 schools in California reapplied to the “California Schools to Watch” program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and have been redesignated as 2022 “California Schools to Watch.”

“Congratulations to these innovative and exceptional schools for creating systems that support the needs of all students—all while navigating extraordinarily challenging conditions during the pandemic,” Thurmond said. “These schools are outstanding examples of how educational innovation and a dedicated school community can keep students engaged and learning through a critical stage in their K–12 journey.”

These high-performing model schools demonstrate academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.

The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, the California League of Schools, and the California Middle Grades Alliance, in association with the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform. To earn this designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. In order to retain the designation, each school is re-evaluated every three years.

The 2022 schools will be recognized by State Superintendent Thurmond during the School to Watch Leadership Celebration Day on Thursday, March 3. For more information about the program, please visit the California Schools to Watch web page.