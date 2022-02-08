Outdoor Dining Expansion Construction Begins In Downtown Culver City

Construction Will Cause A Temporary Loss In Dining Space

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City has just started a construction project to expand dining space in Downtown. The project begins on Feb. 7 and continues through March. The construction will be concentrated on Culver Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Canfield Avenue and its purpose is to remove the planters and replace them with brick paving to expand the outdoor dining areas for restaurants and upgrading the outdoor furniture on Culver Boulevard

All told the project will work to make improvements on four blocks of the area and will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily with a break between 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. Of course, this construction project will cause some construction noise and dirt and a temporary loss of dining spaces and brief losses of driveway access to certain properties but the contractors will make every effort to minimize these disruptions. The construction plan is sequenced from block to block.

The end date of this construction is projected to be March 31, 2002.