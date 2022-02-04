February 5, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

By Dolores Quintana

I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), which administers the LeaseUp Initiative, a program that seeks to match property managers and owners and developers who have empty rental units with people at risk of homelessness or who are currently unhoused. They provide a support based rental system that is online with financial incentives to solve both issues. The LeaseUp Los Angeles website states, “LeaseUp has been backed by funding from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) since February 2018 and has worked with over 600 property managers, owners, and developers across Southern California since its launch. Our goal is to engage an ever-growing number of partners to provide a fair, fast, stress-free housing solution for our neighbors in need.” I asked Joyce some questions to shed some light on how the program works and what they see the program achieving into the future.  

Dolores Quintana: Could you give me some background on how the program works?

Craig Joyce: LeaseUp is a web-based and mobile-based platform that links landlords with available units to community service providers who assist people experiencing homelessness. The platform advertises available units for rent, including photos and a comprehensive description for each. The LeaseUp team works closely with both groups to successfully transition people into their homes. Landlords are offered incentives for partnering with LeaseUp, and their units are placed on our platform free of charge. Access to the site is reserved for community service providers giving case management to their program participants, all of whom have government-backed housing subsidies. The LeaseUp team acquires individual scattered-site units as well as entire buildings.

DC: How do PATH and Lease Up work together on housing?

CJ: PATH created the LeaseUp platform and facilitates the operations. As a community provider itself, PATH’s service programs also access available housing through the LeaseUp platform.

Are there any requirements or qualifications that people who need housing need to meet to become part of the program?

There are no requirements for people who need housing, as LeaseUp isn’t the program that they enroll in. LeaseUp’s “clients” are the landlords and building owners who have vacant units, and the LeaseUp staff facilitate the connection to agencies who have clients experiencing homelessness.

How do you foresee the program working in the Westside?   

LeaseUp currently services all of LA County, engaging landlords in each community to partner with LeaseUp.

Do you think there will be challenges for the program on the Westside since the price of housing is generally pretty high?

There have been challenges finding landlords on the Westside to partner with because they ask for and receive rents that exceed market rate. Despite these challenges, we continue to market the LeaseUp platform to all communities so that potential partners remain knowledgeable about us and what we offer. 

Is there continued support for renters after they are placed in housing?

LeaseUp reserves access to the platform (i.e. housing inventory) to community providers who are delivering case management to their program participants. Therefore, every person who moves into a unit found on LeaseUp has the support of a case manager.

What is your vision for the future of the program?

We strive to partner with many more landlords and thus acquire thousands of units annually, and we would like LeaseUp to be the primary housing location resource for community providers and their program participants.

Do you think that the problem of homelessness can be solved?

Yes, by providing enough available housing and associated supportive resources to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness. 

Are there any ways that the people of LA can help or lend assistance to make the program successful?

Yes! The best way to support LeaseUp is through sharing about it… We have a partner “toolkit” that describes how to do just that, visit leaseupla.org/ 

If you would like to find out even more about the PATH or perhaps become involved, check out Epath.org. If you need housing assistance and don’t know where to turn, you can go to LeaseUpLA.org.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
A rendering of a development planned for 3401 La Cienega. Credit: SHoP Architects.
News, Real Estate

Massive La Cienega/Jefferson Metro Station Project Advances

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

Environmental assessment released for 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard development By Dolores Quintana Australian developer and real estate investment group...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police took into custody a woman...

Photo: California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Crime, News

Culver City Bar Alcohol License Suspended Following Fatal DUI Crash

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

ABC suspends the license of the Cinema Bar in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro State officials have suspended the alcohol...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...
Education, News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Submitted by CCUSD The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Rendering: HBA
Real Estate

Mixed-Use Apartments Coming to Venice Blvd Near Downtown Culver City

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

Construction begins on Palms development By Dolores Quintana Construction on a new mixed-use apartment building has begun in Palms at...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Photo: Hyatt.com
Dining, News

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Drops Out of City Council Race

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR