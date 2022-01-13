January 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Set to Get First Marijuana Dispensary

Sweet Flower Westwood. Photo: sweetflower.com (Annie Meisel Photography)

Sweet Flower to open January 21 

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City is set to get its first marijuana dispensary. 

As reported by Variety, Sweet Flower is set to open the doors of its flagship at 10000 Culver Boulevard, a 3,150-square-foot emporium offering 89 brands. 

The Culver City location joins Sweet Flowers open in West Hollywood, Studio City, Westwood and downtown.

“This month, Sweet Flower is delighted to be launching our flagship store in the global creative capital, Culver City, culminating a three year process which saw Sweet Flower ranked first, ahead of a large field of national MSOs and regional operators, solidifying our position as Los Angeles’ best cannabis retailer,” Sweet Flower CEO Tim Dodd told Variety. “We believe focus, long term vision and commitment to community works, and our Culver City flagship builds on our successes in 2021.”

The company’s 2021 revenues grew by 50 percent over 2020, according to Dodd and is preparing three more licensed locations for launch in early-mid 2022. 

Sweet Flower also has its own home delivery service.

