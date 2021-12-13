Culver City Freeway Crash Leaves One Dead

Monday morning crash under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

A person was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a big rig on the on-ramp to the San Diego (405) Freeway in Culver City.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash was reported 2:50 a.m. on the Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 405 Freeway,

The CHP says the crash involved a big rig and two sedans.

The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim was 35-year-old Martin Gray.