Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was broken into for the third time since the start of the pandemic.
Video Brought to you by School of Rock.
Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic
LACCD and LA Metro Announce GoPass Fareless Transit for College Students
December 7, 2021 Staff Report
GoPass addresses transportation equity and increases access to higher education The Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD), and the Los...
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...
Two Culver City Police Officers Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Saving Elderly Person From House Fire
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two eldery victims saved early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro Two Culver City police officers were treated for smoke inhalation...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Staff Report
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash
Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey. At 1:14...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
Culver City Council Appoints New City Attorney Heather Baker
The City Council of the City of Culver City is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Baker as City...
Video Footage of Missing Culver City Woman Spurs Hope of New Information
December 2, 2021 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana Heidi Planck, a 39 year old Culver City mother who has been missing from the city of...
Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners
December 2, 2021 Staff Report
Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns This Week
December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns this week! The 21st...
Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation
Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery at Culver City Bus Stop
Two suspects sought in connection to November 28 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two suspects wanted for...
Westside Ballet Dancers’ Nutcracker Dreams Finally Return to the Broad Stage
November 23, 2021 Staff Report
Westwood, Century City and WLA residents perform after two long years Sixteen West LA residents and students share the stage...
Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns
November 23, 2021 Staff Report
Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon! 21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will...
