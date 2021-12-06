Two Culver City Police Officers Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Saving Elderly Person From House Fire

Two eldery victims saved early Monday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

Two Culver City police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after saving an elderly person from a house fire.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on December 6 around 9:57 a.m., Culver City Police and Culver City Fire Department personnel responded to a house fire on the 10800 Block of Marietta Avenue.

“The elderly occupants were unable to exit the residence on their own. Two Culver City Police Officers were the first to arrive on scene and realized the front door was locked as the house quickly became engulfed in flames. The Officers kicked down the front door, made entry into the home, and were able to remove an elderly person and guide him to safety,” CCPD said.

According to officials, Culver City Fire Department soon followed and were able to remove the second resident and take them to safety.

“Culver City Fire Department extinguished the fire and ensured no one else was inside of the home,” police said.

The two Culver City Police Officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Both are expected to make a full recovery