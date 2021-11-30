Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide

By Sam Catanzaro

Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for killing a homeless man in Mar Vista recently.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on November 21 around 2:45 a.m., Pacific Division officers responded to a radio call of a dead body found on Venice Boulevard and Wasatch Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male adult victim unresponsive.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim, 50-year-old John Moreno, dead at scene.

There is no suspect description, police say.

Authorities have not released information about his manner of death.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.