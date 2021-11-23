November 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns

Photo: Stoelt Productions

Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon!

21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will take place Thursday, December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Hosted by Culver City Downtown Business Association (DBA) and Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PCRS) and sponsored by Amazon Studios, the event will feature the lighting of a 22-foot artificial Rocky Mountain pine adorned with 7500 warm LED lights. 

This hybrid event is family-friendly for everyone to enjoy live in person at Town Plaza, or via live stream. 

In addition to the tree lighting, the following attractions will be present: 

•Debut of “Sugar Plum Jam,” a specially created dance from Invertigo Dance Theatre that is a ‘Tchaikovsky meets Tim Burton’ twist bringing mischief, mayhem and sweet revelry to the stage

• The highly regarded all-female choral group, VOX Femina Los Angeles, sings a joyous medley of holiday carols as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

• Talented student performers from Culver City High School’s Academy of Visual and Performing Arts jazz program, Culver City Middle School’s Choir, and El Marino Elementary School’s Taiko Drummers

·   Holiday greetings from the Mayor and City Council

• A special visit from Santa

• Festive holiday game booths 

• Cookie treat bags from Downtown businesses

For more information visit https://www.DowntownCulverCity.com/tree-lighting-2021

