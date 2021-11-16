The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you can help in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Staff Report
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case
November 15, 2021 Staff Report
December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?
November 11, 2021 Staff Report
LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...
West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller
Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist By Sam Catanzaro A former West Los Angeles...
Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol
November 11, 2021 Staff Report
CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation...
Bonin Recall Petitioners Deliver Signatures to City Clerk
Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
November 9, 2021 Staff Report
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs
November 8, 2021 Staff Report
City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...Read more
POPULAR
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...Read more