November 16, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you can help in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Mac Miller on stage in 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist By Sam Catanzaro A former West Los Angeles...

An AR-15 that was recovered by CCPD during a recent traffic stop. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Deliver Signatures to City Clerk

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Food & Drink, Video

Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Olivia Villa with Dr. Kim Grueneisen exam room. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR