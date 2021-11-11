Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol

CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation patrol.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), Sunday night officers conducted DUI saturation patrols which resulted in several arrests for DUI charges as well as weapon charges.

In one incident, a driver was arrested for DUI and subsequently found to be in possession of a stolen handgun from out of state.

In another incident, a driver was detained for swerving within traffic lanes and was found to be in possession of a “ghost” AR-15 with a loaded high-capacity 30-round magazine.

‘Thanks to the officer’s expertise and knowledge, dangerous intoxicated drivers and illegal firearms were removed from the streets,” CCPD said.